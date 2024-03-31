Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

