Quent Capital LLC Purchases 78 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

