Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.