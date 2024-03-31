Quent Capital LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Adecoagro worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.02 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

