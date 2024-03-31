Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

