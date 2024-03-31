Quent Capital LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APO opened at $112.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $116.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

