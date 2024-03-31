Quent Capital LLC Has $36.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

