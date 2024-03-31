Quent Capital LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after buying an additional 419,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 102,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

