Quent Capital LLC Has $170,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $49.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

