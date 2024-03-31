Quent Capital LLC Has $166,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

FBIN stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.