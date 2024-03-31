Quent Capital LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

