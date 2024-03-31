Quent Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $650.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $648.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.45. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

