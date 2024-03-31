Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.