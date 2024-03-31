Quent Capital LLC Buys 459 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock worth $15,334,555. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

