Quent Capital LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

