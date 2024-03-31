Quent Capital LLC Buys 18,083 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

