Quent Capital LLC Buys 136,830 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,830 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
