Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.