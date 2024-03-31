Quent Capital LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $64.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

