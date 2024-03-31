Quent Capital LLC Acquires 21,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

