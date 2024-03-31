QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $225,291.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

