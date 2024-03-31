Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00006767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $503.21 million and approximately $44.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.03 or 0.05126494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

