Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

