PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
PTXKY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
