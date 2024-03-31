PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

PTXKY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

