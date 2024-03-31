Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
Prudential has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Prudential Price Performance
NYSE PUK opened at $19.27 on Friday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.