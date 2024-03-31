ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500 Index. SPXB was launched on May 1, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

