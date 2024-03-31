ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH) Declares Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 19,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,976. ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73.
