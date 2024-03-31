Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH) to Issue $1.48 Dividend

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4825 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EETH traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,132. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

