ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $2.46 (NYSEARCA:BETH)

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.4619 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BETH traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $89.84. 826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45.

