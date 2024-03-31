ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Declares Dividend of $2.46

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.4619 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BETH traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $95.46.
