ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE) to Issue $2.13 Dividend

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.1304 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $96.56.

