ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BETE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1304 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BETE stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $96.56.
