Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Propel Stock Up 10.8 %
OTCMKTS:PRLPF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Propel has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.55.
About Propel
