Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Propel Stock Up 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:PRLPF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Propel has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

