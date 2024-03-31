Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

