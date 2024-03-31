Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,843. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after buying an additional 2,010,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 258,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,764,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

