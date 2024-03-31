Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA BYRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.83% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

