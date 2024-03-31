Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

