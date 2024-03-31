Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

