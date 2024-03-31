Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 14,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.