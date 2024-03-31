Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1106 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Active High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 30,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,265. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YLD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

