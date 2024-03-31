Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 29th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,678. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.