Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,265.66

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and $17,265.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00144348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

