Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $262.50 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $263.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

