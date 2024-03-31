Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,717 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.73% of Werner Enterprises worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 666,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

