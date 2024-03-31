Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,327 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 6,707,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The stock has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

