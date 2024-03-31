Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,974 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.20% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.