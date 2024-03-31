Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 235,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,571. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

