Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.61% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 424,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

