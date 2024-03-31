Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $203.01. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.