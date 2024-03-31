Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

HLT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,578. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.76 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

