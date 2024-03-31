Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.